COVID second wave: States issue guidelines for Kumbh returnees

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government issued an order on Saturday making it mandatory for all residents of Delhi who visit the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to quarantine themselves at home for fourteen days after return. Residents of Delhi who visited the Kumbh Mela between April 4 and April 17 are required to upload their details on a link provided on the Delhi government website within 24 hours. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also on Saturday said that all those returning to the state after attending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will have to undergo a COVID RT-PCR test, after which they will be allowed to enter their villages and cities. Lakhs of people from different parts of the country had flocked to attend the mega religious event in Haridwar, violating coronavirus guidelines.

