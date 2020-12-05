 COVID vaccine could be ready in the next few weeks: PM Modi : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

COVID vaccine could be ready in the next few weeks: PM Modi

BusinessToday.In | December 5, 2020

Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in India in the next few weeks and vaccination would begin as soon as scientists give a green signal, said PM Narendra Modi. Addressing an all-party meeting with the state representatives to discuss the coronavirus situation, PM Narendra Modi said the pricing of the vaccine and its distribution were being discussed with the states. He also concluded that the priority would be given to frontline workers, healthcare workers and elderly suffering from serious ailments. Watch the video for more details.

COVID-19 pandemic: WHO warns against complacency amid vaccine rollout



    More from this section
    01:50
    ED seizes Mallya's assets; FB to remove false claims about COVID vaccines;
    04:48
    Sensex touches historic high as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged
    02:55
    Amul is world's 8th largest milk processor; AIIMS Director hopeful of vaccine
    04:12
    From factory to common man, how Pfizer will distribute the vaccine
    02:03
    Interpol on fake vaccine; India to see $66 bn investment in gas infrastructure
    03:50
    Why experts say India can 'forget' about Pfizer vaccine
    02:53
    India may not need mass COVID-19 vaccination; Ambanis twice as rich as Asia's second-richest family
    04:13
    UK first country to approve Pfizer & BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine
    02:16
    Inside AstraZeneca's vaccine bottling plant
    07:00
    India's GDP contraction in Q2FY21 not as bad as predicted
    04:52
    Do you need OPD insurance cover?
    02:41
    RT-PCR tests in Delhi to cost Rs 800; Moderna reports 94.1% efficacy
    03:05
    Japan unveils 60-ft 'Gundam' robot to boost tourism
    01:56
    People to wear masks post vaccines arrival; DLF sells floor worth Rs 300 cr
    03:20
    Serum Institute's vaccine manufacturing capacity undoubtedly huge
    05:39
    PM reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila's facility
    10:10
    'Manufacturing sector growth is a good sign,' Niti Aayog VC
    02:06
    Disney plans to lay off more employees; India's GDP contracts 7.5%
    03:44
    Farmers gather at Tikri border, continue protests
    02:07
    Cox & Kings promoter arrested; cashless treatments provided to poors
    02:06
    Google Pay to charge transfer fee; remove web app services
    05:06
    'Delhi Chalo': Farmers protest on Patiala-Ambala highway
    01:37
    Legendary footballer Diego Maradona dies of cardiac arrest at 60
    01:16
    India test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Bay of Bengal
    02:04
    FPIs pump Rs 58,694 cr in Nov; Economy to recover next year, say experts
    02:08
    India bans 43 more Chinese apps; China opposes the decision
    06:41
    Cyclone Nivar intensifies across TN, Puducherry amid heavy rain
    02:38
    Sputnik V shows 90% efficacy; labour market fails to cheer workers
    06:06
    Cyclone Nivar to hit India; TN, Puducherry brace for impact
    03:46
    Maharashtra govt announces new guidelines for travellers from Delhi, 3 other states
    17:12
    PM Modi holds virtual meet with CMs, discusses COVID-19 situation
    03:23
    Rajan, Acharya on RBI's new banking proposal; Biocon buys stake in Hinduja Renewables
    04:06
    Won money in KBC or Dream11? Know the tax rules
    03:14
    Byju's raises $200 mn in fresh funding; RBI now has 1 million Twitter followers
    02:53
    Hong Kong bans Air India flights; India launches first double-decker train
    03:00
    GDP to reduce 9.5% in Q2; Delhi revises penalty for people without masks
    05:27
    Delhi hospitals run out of beds for non-COVID patients
    03:02
    Barack Obama recalls Abbottabad raid, exposes Pak-Al Qaeda links
    02:30
    Gene-editing technology based coronavirus testing kit launched in Delhi
    09:05
    India uniquely positioned to leap ahead in information era: PM Modi