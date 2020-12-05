COVID vaccine could be ready in the next few weeks: PM Modi

Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in India in the next few weeks and vaccination would begin as soon as scientists give a green signal, said PM Narendra Modi. Addressing an all-party meeting with the state representatives to discuss the coronavirus situation, PM Narendra Modi said the pricing of the vaccine and its distribution were being discussed with the states. He also concluded that the priority would be given to frontline workers, healthcare workers and elderly suffering from serious ailments. Watch the video for more details.

