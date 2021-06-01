COVID vaccine: Why locals refused to get vaccinated in Bihar's Saharsa village

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu are among the states lying towards the bottom of the COVID-19 vaccination table in terms of population coverage. Bihar has partially vaccinated 83,78,724 (nearly 8 per cent) people, along with 17,63,503 (1.69 per cent) people administered both doses. The locals based in rural areas of the state are resisting the idea of vaccination stating it causes fever and death. The people believe that the Indian government has exported all the good vaccines to other countries and are administering Indians with faulty jabs, causing illness among the vaccinated lot. People based in towns are however optimistic about the vaccination drive and believe that it can solve the problem of rising COVID numbers in India. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccines: No mixing of different doses; stick to SOP, says govt