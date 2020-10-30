COVID-19 antibodies won't provide long-term resistance: study

A person infected from novel coronavirus has a major chance of getting re-infected in just a few months or a year, a new UK-based study has claimed. As per the latest report by Imperial College London, the antibodies against COVID-19 wanes over time, which indicates that any level of immunity could last only a few months. The major decline in immunity included people aged 75 and above. The decline in antibodies was also seen in asymptomatic people or people who didn't report a history of COVID-19. Watch the video for more.