Covishield priced at Rs 200 for Indian govt, one-fifth of actual price: Poonawalla

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, will be sold to the Indian government at Rs 200 per dose, SII head Adar Poonawalla told India Today. The vaccine will be sold at a higher price of Rs 1,000 per dose to private buyers. The Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine was granted emergency authorisation by the Indian regulator on Sunday, on the condition that Serum Institute doesn't export the shots, to ensure the safety of the vulnerable populations in India. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Covaxin side effects recorded in real time; efficacy data out soon: Krishna Ella