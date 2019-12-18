Crypto markets lose millions, Pak PM on Citizenship Act

The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin extended losing streak, slipping below the psychological $7,000 mark once again, wiping millions of dollars from the cryptocurrency market capitalization. The International Monetary Fund is set to join other downbeat analysts and cut the growth estimate for India "significantly", its India-born chief economist Gita Gopinath said. The Finance Ministry aims to bring in Rs 1.1 lakh crore as monthly GST collection for the next four months, sources said. The ministry wants one of these four months to have a GST mop-up of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that millions of Muslims could flee India due to the curfew in the disputed territory of Kashmir and India's new citizenship law and more news on News Blast.