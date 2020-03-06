Customers panic as RBI imposes moratorium on YES Bank

Currently, there's not much YES Bank customers can do beyond withdrawing up to Rs 50,000 from the bank and waiting for RBI's next announcement. The moratorium on YES Bank will be in place from March 5 to April 3, or a period of 30 days. The withdrawal limit for depositors may remain in effect for this period unless the RBI releases another notification. Cops are being deployed at ATMs to maintain law and order. Watch the video for more.

