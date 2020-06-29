Cyber attacks from China go up; 40,000 in five days

If at the Line of Actual Control, Indian forces are facing off against an actively hostile China, in the cyber world, agencies defending India's internet domain are facing a cyber war waged by China through invisible hackers. Over the last two months, since border tensions broke out, Indian agencies have been battling direct and indirect attacks from what seems to be a multinational coalition. Virtually every sector and cyber platform in India has been facing attacks originating from China, North Korea and Pakistan. Hacking attempts from these three nations have multiplied using bots and proxies. There have been 40,000 attacks in last 5 days. Watch the video for more.



