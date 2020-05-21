Cyclone Amphan floods Kolkata airport, damages hangars and other structures

Citizens in Kolkata woke up to a devastating sight on Thursday morning after severe cyclonic storm Amphan pummelled the city for more than seven hours till late on Wednesday. Flooded roads, broken homes and widespread power outages had been reported in the city after the worst storm in decades. Water-logging had also been reported in many low-lying areas in the city, making life tougher for citizens in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Kolkata airport was also flooded due to the storm, leaving many structures damaged. Watch the video for more.



