Super cyclone Amphan made a landfall in India around 7 pm on Wednesday. The extremely severe cyclone has battered West Bengal and Odisha, packing winds gushing up to 190 kmph, causing heavy rainfall, uprooting trees and swamping homes and farmlands; Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Thursday that it had obtained regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, a potential treatment for COVID-19; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her virtual conference with senior members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday asked them to ramp up operations and pump in more money to offset the impact of the coronavirus-induced slowdown. Watch this and more on News Blast.



