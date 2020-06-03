Cyclone Nisarga: How Mumbai's first cyclone in a century lashed western India

Cyclone 'Nisarga' on Wednesday made landfall in Alibag in Maharashtra, with a wind speed of more than 110 km per hour and heavy rainfall, uprooting trees and electricity poles. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process started around 12.30 pm near Alibag, 100 km from Mumbai. 196 trees have been uprooted in Mumbai itself. The cyclone is moving towards Gujarat but not before it battered Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Watch the video for more.



