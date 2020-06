Cyclone Nisarga made its landfall in the coastal town of Alibag, 100 kms south of Mumbai. It is the first such cyclone witnessed by Maharashtra in 129 years. Mumbai is on high alert with airport shut and flights suspended. Almost one lakh people have been evacuated. The cyclone wind speeds have touched 120 kms/per to 140 kms/hr. It will be headed to Gujarat after Maharashtra. Watch the video for more.