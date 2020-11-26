Cyclone Nivar intensifies across TN, Puducherry amid heavy rain

Severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' is expected to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday midnight or early hours of Thursday, according to the latest information by the Indian Meteorological Department. Chennai and its suburbs received heavy overnight rains, with low-lying areas getting inundated. Chief ministers of both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have begun the preparation to tackle Cyclone Nivar's fury. A holiday has been declared in the region, with transport services getting suspended. Watch the video for more.

