Cyclone Nivar to hit India; TN, Puducherry brace for impact

The Bay of Bengal is likely to witness its second severe cyclone of the year. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) announced that the storm is likely to hit Tamil Nadu coast by midweek, with the next three days going to cause torrential rain, strong winds, and rough sea conditions. The cyclonic storm Nivar is expected to intensify further, clocking wind speeds in the range of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. The storm is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around November 25 afternoon. Watch the video for more.