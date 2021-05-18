Cyclone Tauktae batters COVID-hit India on the West coast

Mumbai witnessed the worst cyclone in four decades as it touched its shores with fierce winds causing heavy rainfall and high tidal waves. The cyclone had been wreaking havoc on the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees, and forcing evacuation in low-lying areas.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast causing more death and destruction. The wind speed reached above 200 km per hour in Gujarat uprooting trees, and damaging structures and electricity lines. Watch the video for more.