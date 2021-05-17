Cyclone Tauktae becomes 'very severe', hitting west coast, lashing Mumbai

At least six people have died till now in Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a "very severe" cyclonic storm. Gujarat is bracing for the storm's impact as Cyclone Tauktae is hurtling northwards towards the state expected to cross the coast on Monday evening. On Sunday, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees, and forcing evacuation in low-lying areas. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains in isolated places with strong winds. Watch the video for more details.