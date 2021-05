Cyclone Yaas hit Odisha coast with wind speeds of 155 kms per hour. West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand evacuated over 12 lakh people to storm shelters. The Odisha government said it has moved over 3 lakh people from vulnerable coastal areas to safety. The natural calamity amidst the second wave of the pandemic is another challenge for the states as they struggle to contain the surge in infection. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Why WhatsApp has sued Indian govt