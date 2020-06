Dabbawalas, often hailed as Mumbai's most enterprising food delivery system, are currently staring at a bleak future. The lockdown rendered them jobless for months. They are famous for delivering home-cooked meals to office workers. The food delivery system is heavily dependent on the local train services, which have been shut down due to the threat of COVID-19 spread. The lockdown has brought the work of dabbawalas to a grinding halt. Watch the video for more.