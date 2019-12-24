Daughter Isha unveils the plan for Nita Ambani's primary & middle school

At Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day, Isha Ambani unveiled the plan for Nita Ambani's primary and middle school. It will be located next to the tennis courts. The school will house three schools within it. Each school will be self-sufficient and also have a parents' lounge. The school is designed on three principles of flexibility, transparency and collaboration. Among those whose children study at the Ambani International school are Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan etc. Watch the video for more.

