DDA Housing scheme 2019: Should home buyers, investors buy?

DDA housing schemes get a lot of attention from investors and homebuyers, but the interest has been waning. Experts suggest its due to lack of amenities, basic infrastructure and location. The new scheme is out and buyers need to take an informed decision. The DDA has offered to sell 18000 flats this time. The houses are available in Vasant Kunj and Narela. Should you buy? Here's the full story