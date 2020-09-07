Deadlock on between India and China, India calls for 'non-aggression'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the first highest level face-to-face contact between the two sides after border tensions erupted in eastern Ladakh in early May, told Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe that China's aggressive behaviour is in violation of bilateral agreements between the two countries. Indian and Chinese armies are involved in a tussle in Eastern Ladakh at the Line of Actual Control with massive mobilisation from both sides. Despite several rounds of talks the deadlock continues. Watch the video for more.