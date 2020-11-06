Delhi air quality continues to worsen; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Air quality in Delhi continued to deteriorate and was recorded in the 'severe category' at several places on Friday. Delhi struggles with air pollution every year, massively aggravated by stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. Experts say people with comorbidities can be badly impacted by the double whammy of COVID-19 infection and worsening air quality that is common during winter. Watch the video for more.

