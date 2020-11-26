'Delhi Chalo': Farmers protest on Patiala-Ambala highway

Chaotic scenes were witnessed near Haryana border on Thursday morning after farmers started assembling in large numbers as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest the Centre's new farm laws. As a precautionary measure, Haryana had sealed its borders with Punjab with heavy deployment of police on the borders. Protesting farmers, carrying sticks, threw barricades off a bridge in Haryana after police stopped their protest march to Delhi. The Haryana Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse farmers who tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march. Watch the video for more.

