Delhi CM announces free ration, financial aid to taxi, auto drivers

BusinessToday.In | May 4, 2021

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, CM Arvind Kejriwal said all autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5000 each by the Delhi government. The CM also announced free rations for all ration card holders in Delhi for two months. He, however, clarified that this does not mean the lockdown imposed in the national capital to break the chain of transmission, would last for two months. Kejriwal said he hoped the situation in Delhi would improve and lockdown would not be needed. Delhi is currently under lockdown till May 10 due to a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Consumer sentiment weakens in April amid coronavirus surge



