Delhi deputy CM slams Centre for allocating less vaccine doses

As the vaccine shortage continues in the National Capital , Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has slammed the Centre for allocating only 3.69 lakh vaccine doses against 1.34 crore vaccine doses ordered by Aam Aadmi Party. Deputy CM also refuted the claims that Delhi had ordered only 5.5 lakh of vaccine doses, which he said was incorrect. "BJP's allegation of Delhi ordering only 5.5 lakh doses of vaccines is incorrect", said Manish Sisodia. Sisodia also said that the party placed orders directly with two vaccine manufacturers in the country for 1.34 crore doses to vaccinate those above 18 years of age. Watch the video for more.

