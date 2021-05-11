 Delhi deputy CM slams Centre for allocating less vaccine doses : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Delhi deputy CM slams Centre for allocating less vaccine doses

BusinessToday.In | May 11, 2021

As the vaccine shortage continues in the National Capital , Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has slammed the Centre for allocating only 3.69 lakh vaccine doses against 1.34 crore vaccine doses ordered by Aam Aadmi Party. Deputy CM also refuted the claims that Delhi had ordered only 5.5 lakh of vaccine doses, which he said was incorrect. "BJP's allegation of Delhi ordering only 5.5 lakh doses of vaccines is incorrect", said Manish Sisodia. Sisodia also said that the party placed orders directly with two vaccine manufacturers in the country for 1.34 crore doses to vaccinate those above 18 years of age. Watch the video for more.

Also Read : Manish Sisodia says Delhi facing shortage of oxygen, urges Centre to increase supply



    More from this section
    02:45
    India's GDP growth can dip to 8.2%, says CRISIL; Twitter donates $15 mn
    03:27
    What is black fungus and why it's affecting Covid patients
    06:41
    Vaccines are a long-term solution, pandemic not over yet: Swaminathan
    04:08
    India's data systems must be improved; deaths being undercounted: WHO
    03:03
    Modi's actions 'inexcusable', says Lancet; Emirates to fly free medical aid
    06:13
    Mother's Day Special: How to teach kids about money?
    03:44
    Pichai joins COVID task panel; Tata Motors hikes vehicle prices
    11:09
    12,000% returns YTD ! Is Dogecoin a bubble?
    01:17
    Experts warn of a third COVID-19 wave; How prepared is India?
    02:46
    Swiggy prioritises Genie orders; Sputnik Light shows 80% efficacy
    01:16
    Air ambulance makes emergency belly landing at Mumbai airport
    02:59
    Oxygen on Wheels: An initiative to help COVID patients in TN
    04:51
    India not close to herd immunity, vaccination is only solution, say experts
    02:12
    US govt announces support for COVID vaccine patent waiver
    03:27
    COVID 3rd wave inevitable, warns scientist; Trump launches communications platform
    02:43
    When will 2nd COVID wave peak in India and will we have a 3rd wave?
    02:17
    COVID 2nd wave: Delhi hospital installs oxygen generators amid shortage
    02:54
    South India's variant 15 times more lethal; Govt approves 5G trials
    02:29
    COVID-19 2nd wave: Countries question distribution of foreign aid in India
    37:37
    India may see 3rd wave, lockdown needed to beat this one: AIIMS Chief
    04:05
    Delhi CM announces free ration, financial aid to taxi, auto drivers
    03:02
    Uday Kotak on tackling 2nd wave; Bill, Melinda Gates file for divorce
    04:44
    How to make ARCs more effective to manage post-Covid NPAs
    02:32
    Pfizer to send COVID drugs worth $70 mn to India
    03:08
    Ola eyes global market; Scientists couldn't predict nature of 2nd wave
    03:50
    Google saves over $1 bn a year; AstraZeneca vaccine sales touch $275 mn
    04:35
    Kejriwal urges people not to queue up outside vaccination centres
    04:28
    Ground report from Oxygen Express as it leaves Lucknow for Bokaro
    03:18
    COVID-19: Residents turn clubhouse into COVID facility in Bengaluru
    02:44
    US to dispatch Covishield; Will Harsh Vardhan resign, asks Chidambaram
    03:05
    WHO astonished over COVID surge, says it's a 'fragile situation globally'
    05:03
    How healthcare workers are leading the fight against the pandemic
    01:40
    Covaxin found to neutralise India's 617 mutant strains: Dr Fauci
    02:44
    RIL to set up 1,000-bed hospital; Jio, Byju's make it to TIME Magazine list
    01:49
    How double masking can reduce the chances of getting infected
    01:59
    Political parties defy COVID norms in Telangana amid surge
    02:17
    How this Mumbai-based businessman is helping COVID patients
    03:09
    Fake oxygen concentrators being sold as oxygen demand spirals
    03:01
    Delhi to get 44 oxygen plants; Apple to donate to COVID support
    04:50
    Charter flights in demand as rich Indians flee COVID