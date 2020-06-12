 Delhi doctors seek Shah's intervention; India-China trade crashes 7% : News Reel: Business Today
Delhi doctors seek Shah's intervention; India-China trade crashes 7%

June 12, 2020
The Delhi Medical Association has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah into alleged non-payment of salaries of resident doctors at various health facilities under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation; The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed capping the tenures of banks' chief executive officers (CEOs) and whole time directors (WTDs); India's trade with mainland China and Hong Kong declined by over 7 per cent to $109.76 billion in FY20, its steepest fall since FY13. Watch this and more on News Blast.



