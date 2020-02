AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was seen celebrating after the landslide win in Assembly polls . The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a clean sweep over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party. Arvind Kejriwal addressed supporters at the party headquarters in the national capital. Watch the video to know more.

