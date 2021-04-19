Delhi govt announces week-long lockdown amid rising COVID cases

Delhi government will be enforcing lockdown in the city starting Monday night for a week till April 26 as it grapples with the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Kejriwal on Monday said Delhi's health system is strained with the daily 25,000 cases that the city is witnessing currently. After a meeting with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the decision to impose lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. The chief minister also appealed to the migrants to not leave the city and assured that the government will take good care of them. The Delhi government had earlier announced a weekend curfew that ended at 5 am on Monday, with roads and markets looking deserted over the weekend. Watch the video for more.

