Delhi govt changes strategy to fight virus; Home isolation is way forward

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged people on Friday to opt for home treatment and not to come to hospitals unless they had severe symptoms. Some private hospitals have been wary of taking in COVID patients fearing general patients might get infected, reports said. The government is trying hard to convince people that home treatment can take care of most cases while also increasing the number of hospitals for COVID patients. On Friday, Kejriwal tweeted home isolation guidelines and asserted over 80% of patients have zero or very mild symptoms. Watch the video for more.



