Delhi govt imposes night curfew amid rising coronavirus cases

BusinessToday.In | April 6, 2021

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew, between 10 pm and 5 am till April 30, to curb the growing number of COVID cases. The restrictions will not include inter-state and intra-state movements of essential and non-essential goods. The order specifies that night curfew has been imposed to control the movement of people. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, a total of 3,548 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in the city in the last 24 hours on Monday. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra: Check out Zomato, Swiggy delivery timings after new coronavirus restrictions



