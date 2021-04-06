Delhi govt imposes night curfew amid rising coronavirus cases

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew, between 10 pm and 5 am till April 30, to curb the growing number of COVID cases. The restrictions will not include inter-state and intra-state movements of essential and non-essential goods. The order specifies that night curfew has been imposed to control the movement of people. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, a total of 3,548 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in the city in the last 24 hours on Monday. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra: Check out Zomato, Swiggy delivery timings after new coronavirus restrictions