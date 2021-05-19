Delhi govt to support kin of COVID victims; Covaxin trials for children soon

COVID-19 vaccines that are available in the United States are effective against the deadly variant that was first detected in India, top US health officials said on Tuesday; Amidst the debate over shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and export of vaccines from India, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday said the company never exported vaccines at the cost of people in India, and it remains committed to the country's vaccination programme; Hospitals in Delhi have reported a rise in the number of back fungus cases or mucormycosis among people recovering from COVID-19 during the second wave and it could be ascribed to "irrational" use of steroids at home without consulting a doctor, medical experts said on Tuesday. Watch this and more on News Blast.