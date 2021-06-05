Delhi HC imposes fine on Juhi Chawla; Delta variant behind 2nd COVID wave

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the lawsuit by actress Juhi Chawla against the implementation of 5G network technology in the country and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the plaintiffs; The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on Friday granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis with certain conditions, according to official sources; A recent study conducted by scientists of INSACOG and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown that despite having a high seropositivity rate of 56 per cent, people of Delhi got little protection against the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Watch this and more on News Blast.

