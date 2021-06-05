 Delhi HC imposes fine on Juhi Chawla; Delta variant behind 2nd COVID wave : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Delhi HC imposes fine on Juhi Chawla; Delta variant behind 2nd COVID wave

BusinessToday.In | June 5, 2021

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the lawsuit by actress Juhi Chawla against the implementation of 5G network technology in the country and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the plaintiffs; The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on Friday granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis with certain conditions, according to official sources; A recent study conducted by scientists of INSACOG and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown that despite having a high seropositivity rate of 56 per cent, people of Delhi got little protection against the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Jabalpur-based firm to produce Amphotericin-B to treat black fungus



    More from this section
    02:22
    Trials on for new COVID drug; UK PM urges G7 to vaccinate world
    01:12
    What Kamala Harris told PM Modi in her first phone call to him
    03:22
    COVID 2nd wave: Delta variant primary cause of surge in cases, says Govt study
    03:00
    RIL working on cheaper COVID drug; US to send 6 mn vaccine doses to India
    02:08
    US President Biden offers free beer to boost vaccination drive
    02:09
    Serum Institute seeks nod to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India
    03:11
    WHO names COVID variants after the Greek alphabet
    02:28
    Fuel prices break records; Reliance to help deceased employees' families
    02:55
    Rajasthan govt faces allegation of vaccine wastage by Centre
    28:27
    India lost more than 22 million jobs in April, May: CMIE Chief Mahesh Vyas
    02:53
    WhatsApp appoints grievance officer; Price of Tesla vehicles surges
    03:18
    COVID vaccine: Why locals refused to get vaccinated in Bihar's Saharsa village
    12:09
    Where to invest at stock market peak?
    02:50
    RBI provides relief for crypto investors; Juhi Chawla files case against 5G networks
    06:03
    Decoding RBI's expanding balance sheet, falling income, and high dividend
    04:16
    UK Study claims Coronavirus was created In China's Wuhan Lab
    02:49
    Paytm Board approves IPO; Google, FB update websites as per new rules
    02:40
    Women win lawsuit against Google; Tata Sons acquires stake in BigBasket
    04:20
    JSW Steel builds 1000 bed hospital with oxygen connectivity
    01:30
    DRDO anti-COVID drug price fixed at Rs 990 per sachet
    02:21
    US recognises 2 theories of virus origin; Prasad reassures WhatsApp users
    05:00
    Indian govt reacts to social media giants' concern over privacy
    05:40
    Can Pfizer, Moderna vaccines be gamechangers for India amid the COVID crisis?
    01:47
    Amazon to buy MGM studio; Zydus Cadila, TLC to launch Black fungus drug
    05:19
    Govt infringing on privacy by forcing new IT laws: WhatsApp to Delhi HC
    03:19
    Severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' makes landfall in Odisha at a speed of 130 kmph
    02:49
    Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast amid a COVID surge in the state
    02:15
    WhatsApp sues Indian govt; Moderna on COVID vaccine launch in India
    04:10
    NDRF teams prepare for Cyclone Yaas as storm intensifies
    03:25
    Elon Musk meets Bitcoin miners; Kia Motors is now Kia India
    04:39
    How inflation worries in the US, impact Indian markets
    01:59
    COVID norms flouted in Chennai amid lockdown relaxation over weekend
    04:12
    Sisodia demands vaccination for class 12 students before Board exam
    03:37
    Wuhan lab researchers were hospitalised before outbreak: Report
    02:56
    Moderna refuses Punjab's request; More oxygen reaches Bengaluru
    03:52
    DRDO develops COVID antibody detection kit; Chidambaram slams FM
    03:25
    Adani is second richest Asian; Microsoft to shut down Internet Explorer
    00:43
    Watch : Kerala's V S Sabu ion-based Tesla coil takes internet by storm
    03:01
    Big milestone for America as fully vaccinated people go maskless: Biden
    03:00
    Bitcoin recovers to $38,000; Rel Retail moves NCLT for Future deal