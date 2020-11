Overwhelmed by the cascade of COVID-19 patients, hospitals in the national capital, private and government alike, are facing crippling shortage of resources to treat serious non-coronavirus cases. Doctors on duty admit that there is a perilous shortage of resources to meet demands for non-COVID cases. The situation is not just limited to ICUs, but also includes general wards. Watch the video.

