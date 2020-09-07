 Delhi Metro resumes services after 169 days, with strict guidelines : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Delhi Metro resumes services after 169 days, with strict guidelines

September 7, 2020

Delhi Metro resumed operations in the national capital at 7 am today after being shut for public use for 169 days owing to COVID-19 restrictions. The decision to resume metro services across the country was conveyed in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Unlock-4 guidelines issued on August 30. Commuters are to sit on alternate seats and maintain prescribed distance even while standing inside the coaches. Stickers have been put up on alternate seats and on platforms so that riders adhere to social-distancing norms. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro operations resume in a graded manner



    More from this section
    02:09
    How India's daily commute has changed during the coronavirus pandemic
    02:32
    Russia to roll out Sputnik V for civilians; Delhi Metro resumes services
    02:49
    Deadlock on between India and China, India calls for 'non-aggression'
    02:23
    India likely to beat Brazil with record surge in COVID cases
    01:17
    Situation has been quite nasty: Trump on India- China tensions
    02:25
    Lancet approves Russian vaccine; Trump on India-China standoff
    01:12
    Bars to reopen in Delhi from Sept 9, operate at 50% capacity
    04:06
    How ban on apps will impact Chinese businesses
    15:37
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares tips, measures to fight coronavirus
    02:43
    PUBG to lose $100 mn annually; Silver Lake in talks to invest $1 bn in Reliance
    03:12
    How 'Vaccine King' Cyrus Poonawalla's wealth rose 85% in 5 months
    01:16
    Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked
    02:59
    Adani Airports to develop aviation infrastructure; Chinese apps banned
    04:07
    Want to start SIP in stocks? Know key points before you do
    02:42
    AGR verdict: Why Airtel, Vodafone-Idea are at mercy of Jio
    04:53
    Government bans PUBG along with 118 Chinese mobile apps
    03:16
    US to not join COVAX alliance; WHO warns about the 'recipe for disaster'
    05:57
    Managing the RBI's balance sheet expansion and composition
    25:37
    'India is witnessing a V-shaped recovery', says Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian
    03:22
    As India heads towards recession, a look at sectors that have been hit
    03:10
    Rahul slams govt for India's GDP; Jaishankar on favourable U.S. visa policy
    03:37
    Chinese foreign ministry: Border troops never cross the LAC
    07:30
    Pranab Mukherjee: Highlights of a 5-decade long career
    02:26
    Former President and veteran politician Pranab Mukherjee passes away
    13:32
    From PM Modi to Pratibha Patil, tributes pour in for Pranab Mukherjee
    05:10
    Indian army thwarts China's fresh provocation along Pangong Tso lake
    03:19
    Buffett buys stake in Japanese firms; Cyble claims data breach at Paytm Mall
    01:18
    Delhi Metro to resume from Sept 7, with new guidelines
    02:30
    MHA India issues new guidelines for Unlock 4.0
    00:17
    Musk's net worth tops $100 bn; COVID-19 vaccine in India to be a $6 bn market
    00:47
    IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' members test COVID positive
    01:50
    Audi launches RS Q8, sportier version of its biggest SUV
    06:08
    Trump accepts presidential nomination, attacks Biden
    02:54
    Reliance Retail warns against franchise scam; Walmart to bid for TikTok
    01:05
    Students against NEET, JEE while education ministry stands firm
    02:17
    Jeff Bezos becomes first ever billionaire with a net worth of $200 bn
    03:36
    World's first COVID-19 re-infection case confirmed in Hong Kong
    02:55
    Alibaba pauses India investment; Apple to launch first online store in India
    03:10
    COVID-19 exposes digital divide in India as internet access is a challenge
    01:48
    COVID-19 impacts pay hikes, hiring, as businesses suffer uncertainty