Delhi Metro resumes services after 169 days, with strict guidelines

Delhi Metro resumed operations in the national capital at 7 am today after being shut for public use for 169 days owing to COVID-19 restrictions. The decision to resume metro services across the country was conveyed in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Unlock-4 guidelines issued on August 30. Commuters are to sit on alternate seats and maintain prescribed distance even while standing inside the coaches. Stickers have been put up on alternate seats and on platforms so that riders adhere to social-distancing norms. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro operations resume in a graded manner