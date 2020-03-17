Delhi offers hotels for quarantine; RBI Guv on coronavirus outbreak

The Delhi government on Monday said it is offering pay and use quarantine facilities in three premier hotels in the Aerocity near the airport for people amid the fear of coronavirus spread; Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that India is not immune to the deadly virus and trade channels could be affected as exposure to China is relatively high. He also added that the growth momentum of the country could be impacted by COVID-19; Coronavirus fears led to a historic drop in U.S. stocks, shut borders and disrupted daily life around the world, as governments took increasingly drastic measures to try to reduce the severity of the global outbreak. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



