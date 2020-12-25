Delhi ready to deliver vaccine, says CM; AIIMS invites volunteers for trials

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the capital is fully ready to receive, store and give coronavirus vaccine to "priority category" people in the first phase of vaccination; Air India pilots have refused to accept the 'paltry' 5 per cent roll back in the 'illegal pay cut' by the carrier; All India Institute of Medical Sciences, one of the sites for the coronavirus vaccine trials for Bharat Biotech's candidate Covaxin, has put up advertisements inviting volunteers to enroll for the Phase 3 trials. Watch this and more on News Blast.

