Delhi to get 44 oxygen plants; Apple to donate to COVID support

Air India is going to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from several countries in the next seven days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said; Spotify launched a paid subscription platform for podcasters in the United States and plans to expand in other regions in the coming months, a week after Apple unveiled a similar service; The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was stepping up efforts to help India as hospitals struggle to cope with a huge surge in coronavirus cases, including bringing in oxygen and other essential supplies. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Read | COVID: Countries that have extended help to India to fight the second wave