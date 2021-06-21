Delhi Unlock 4.0: What's allowed to open and what's off limits even now

In further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital, the Delhi government has allowed bars, public parks and gardens to reopen while also extending operational timings of restaurants from Monday. The relaxation of curbs is the latest in a phased 'unlock' process in Delhi following a weeks-long lockdown to combat the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurant and bar owners will be responsible for strict adherence to COVID safety measures and all official guidelines and norms. Agencies like the MCD, DDA, NDMC that own parks and gardens as well as concerned RWA, owners or directors of golf clubs and yoga instructors will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour. Watch the video for more.

