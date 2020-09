Even as Delhi is witnessing a steep rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases, almost all ICU beds in most of the hospitals in the national capital are now occupied. According to doctors, there is an increase of 4 per cent of patients admitted to ICU in the past 10 days. Delhi has been consistently reporting more than 4,000 cases every day over the past week. On Saturday, the coronavirus tally in Delhi crossed the 2-lakh mark at 2,42,899. Watch the video for more.