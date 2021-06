The Delta variant of Covid-19 has further mutated into Delta Plus variant. While the former was responsible for the brutal second wave of the virus, Delta Plus is not yet a variant of concern according to health officials in India. Experts in India explain why mutations happen and why vaccination is necessary. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: COVID-19: New 'Delta plus' variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerges; all you need to know