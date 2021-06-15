Delta variant of coronavirus mutates into 'Delta Plus'; Is it a cause for concern?

In May, the WHO tagged B.1.617.2 strain as the 'Delta' variant of SARS-CoV-2. The variant was identified as one of the drivers of the second wave of coronavirus infections that devastated parts of the country earlier this year. The 'Delta' variant has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant. Initial data suggests that the Delta plus variant shows signs of resistance against the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment that was recently authorised by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). However, scientists say there is no immediate cause for concern since the prevalence of this new variant is still low in India.

