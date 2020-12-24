 Democracy is present in your imagination, not in reality: Rahul Gandhi : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Democracy is present in your imagination, not in reality: Rahul Gandhi

BusinessToday.In | December 24, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that there was no democracy in India. He also stated that only some were investing and others were reaping the benefits of their hard work. The Congress delegation met the President with 2 crore signatures against the farm laws on Thursday. However, only three Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Chowdhury, were allowed to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan, while others, including Priyanka Gandhi, were detained. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Focus on 'Vocal for Local', manufacturing value-added products to create jobs: Piyush Goyal



