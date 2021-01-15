DFI Blueprint for financing infrastructure

The government is considering setting up a Development Finance Institution model (DFI ) to support the infra sectors that need Rs 100 lakh crore investments in the next 5 years. The Union budget 2021-22 is expected to set the road map for creating a new DFI in the country. The earlier DFIs, ICICI, IDBI and IDFC, have all converted into commercial banks to tap the retail deposits as well as retail assets like home loan, car loan, credit cards and personal loans. The banking sector supported the infrastructure sector in the last decade, but the recent mismatches in asset, liabilities and deterioration in asset quality have forced banks to withdraw from such lending. Watch as Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today explains in detail.

