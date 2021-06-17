Did COVID patients in India benefit under the Ayushman Bharat scheme?

The Ayushman Bharat scheme was launched in 2018 to help around 50 crore Indians access good quality and affordable healthcare. Under the scheme, a beneficiary can avail of free medical benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. India Today enquired about the number of COVID patients treated in different states under the Ayushman Bharat scheme during the two waves India has faced. In response to the RTI filed, the NHA said, there is no official information regarding clear-cut demarcation between the first and second wave of COVID-19. But, has this scheme really benefited the people of India during the COVID outbreak? Watch the video to know more.

