Do you need OPD insurance cover?

One needs health insurance to protect oneself from unexpected medical expenses that may arise out of hospitalisation due to a sudden disease or an accident. Such occurrences, however, are uncommon. Outpatient department (OPD) expenses are the ones one incurs quite often. While most people prefer bearing it out of their own pockets, if your OPD expenses turn out to be significant or you have a family history of such expenses on the higher side, you may consider having an OPD cover. Currently, very few options are available in the market. Check out the details in the video.