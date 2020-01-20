Document printing begins for budget; Gadkari on infrastructure spending

The countdown to Union Budget 2020 kicks off as printing of Budget documents begins. The process began with the traditional 'halwa' ceremony at the North Block, attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other finance ministry officials; BJP working president J P Nadda appears set to be elected as its next national president on January 20, succeeding Amit Shah, with the party on Friday announcing the schedule for election to its top organisational post; Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said his ministry planned to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure development this year. This and more news on News Blast.



