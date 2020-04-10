Does India have enough HCQ drug to fight coronavirus?

Hydroxychloroquine is one of the oldest and best-known anti-malarial drugs that has the capability to reduce fever and inflammation. The drug has the ability to regulate the activity of immune system and is used by the lupus and arthritis patients. It can also reduce pain, swelling and joint stiffness. HCQ is the only drug which is believed to be useful in coronavirus treatment, even though scientists are yet to officially confirm its efficacy. Coronavirus-hit countries are looking at India, which is the only major country that produces the drug, for supplies. Watch the video for more on the availability of the drug, India's efforts to ramp up production and if India will be able to help the world.



