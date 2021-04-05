Domestic car industry rebounds; Johnson to launch 'COVID passport' trials

Pvt offices to remain shut in Maharashtra due to COVID surge, banking, insurance sectors exempted. Government offices will function at 50 per cent of their capacity and the rest of the employees will work from home; Facebook's new feed filter bar will give users more control over their news feed. The new filter bar will limit comments of public on news feed; Uddhav Thackeray meets business leaders to discuss COVID-19 mitigation plan. The group of industrialists was led by banker Uday Kotak who heads CII; UK PM Boris Johnson to unveil measures to allow mass events. Watch this and more news on News Blast.