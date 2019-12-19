Donald Trump impeached; 'Vindication of my stand,' says Mistry

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third U.S. president to be impeached as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress; The GST Council refrained from increasing tax rates during its meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. A committee of secretaries, including officials from Centre and states, made a presentation on ways to augment revenue; The ousted chairman of Tata group, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, has been fighting the legal battle against Ratan Tata-led Tata group for the past three years. He lost the battle in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in July last year. But his perseverance has yielded a positive result as the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered to reinstate Mistry at the top post of the Tata group and more news on News Blast.