Dr Fauci expects vaccine by year end; MHA's rules for international arrivals

The top infectious disease specialist and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump Dr. Anthony Fauci has hinted that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early next year; iPhone maker Apple's contract manufacturers, as well as firms like Samsung, Lava and Dixon have proposed to produce mobile devices and components of over Rs 11 lakh crore in the next five years in India; The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released new guidelines for international passengers coming to India. They will come into effect from August 8. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Sovereign Gold Bond V Series opens for subscription: All you need to know